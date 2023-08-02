Advertise With Us

Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car

(Canva)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a car early Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the 900 block of Chittock Avenue on Aug. 2 just after midnight and found the victim, 19-year-old Tayveon Andrew, dead in the passenger seat of a car parked in the driveway. Authorities said Andrew had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Authorities are investigating Andrew’s death as a homicide.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796.

