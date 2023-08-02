Advertise With Us

Ingham Intermediate School District celebrates opening of North Star School

Community members were invited to celebrate with an open house and a tour of the school, which will serve students with special needs.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham Intermediate School District celebrated the completion of the North Star School.

There was a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday at the Mason campus. The project combined two former programs - Secondary Learning Center and Evergreen - into the North Star School.

Community members were invited to celebrate with an open house and a tour of the school, which will serve students with special needs.

