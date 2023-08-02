Girl Scouts help organize free sports gear giveaway in Mason

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of children in sports know it can be an expensive activity.

A free used gear giveaway took place Tuesday in Mason at the Recreational Outreach Center on Dansville Road. Girl Scouts Troup 30012 and Mason Area Youth Action collected the gear from the community and three Girl Scouts will earn a silver award for their efforts.

“They are all going into seventh grade, so they’re middle schoolers, and so the world is like opening up to them,” said Girl Scout leader Katie Egan. “So the fact they can see they can make a difference in the community at a young age is just really neat to see.”

One Girl Scout said the event helps those in the community who may not be able to afford to play sports get involved.

Residents can drop off sports gear at the Mason Recreational Outreach Center during the Bull Dog Classic on Aug. 26 and 27.

