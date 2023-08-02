Advertise With Us

Girl Scouts help organize free sports gear giveaway in Mason

One Girl Scout said the event helps those in the community who may not be able to afford to play sports get involved.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of children in sports know it can be an expensive activity.

A free used gear giveaway took place Tuesday in Mason at the Recreational Outreach Center on Dansville Road. Girl Scouts Troup 30012 and Mason Area Youth Action collected the gear from the community and three Girl Scouts will earn a silver award for their efforts.

“They are all going into seventh grade, so they’re middle schoolers, and so the world is like opening up to them,” said Girl Scout leader Katie Egan. “So the fact they can see they can make a difference in the community at a young age is just really neat to see.”

One Girl Scout said the event helps those in the community who may not be able to afford to play sports get involved.

Residents can drop off sports gear at the Mason Recreational Outreach Center during the Bull Dog Classic on Aug. 26 and 27.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death
5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

Latest News

Ingham Intermediate School District celebrates opening of North Star School
Ingham Intermediate School District celebrates opening of North Star School
Ingham Intermediate School District celebrates opening of North Star School
Ingham Intermediate School District celebrates opening of North Star School
Girl Scouts help organize free sports gear giveaway in Mason
Girl Scouts help organize free sports gear giveaway in Mason
Of Huemann Interest: Rising golf star prepares to take on college career at MSU
Of Huemann Interest: Rising golf star prepares to take on college career at MSU