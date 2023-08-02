Football Season About to Begin at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team has reported to campus and the first formal practice begins Thursday morning. MSU coach Mel Tucker begins his fourth season and he has an 18-14 record through the first three seasons in East Lansing, including a 5-7 mark last year. MSU is picked fifth in the Big Ten East in the pre season poll. The Spartans open at home Friday, September 1st against Central Michigan, kick off 7:30pm. The first four games of the season are in Spartan Stadium.

