Football Season About to Begin at MSU

Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Spartan Statue on MSU campus(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team has reported to campus and the first formal practice begins Thursday morning. MSU coach Mel Tucker begins his fourth season and he has an 18-14 record through the first three seasons in East Lansing, including a 5-7 mark last year. MSU is picked fifth in the Big Ten East in the pre season poll. The Spartans open at home Friday, September 1st against Central Michigan, kick off 7:30pm. The first four games of the season are in Spartan Stadium.

