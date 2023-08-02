First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is Thursday, so we are already looking ahead at the weekend. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. We have a storm system heading our way Sunday that is expected to bring rounds of rain and possibly a few gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures Sunday will be near 80º.

Today will be a warmer day with high temperatures climbing to the upper 80s, the humidity will be up, too. Most of today we will see partly cloudy skies. We have just a small chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm roaming into the area this afternoon or evening. Most of us will be dry today and this evening. Overnight plan on partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid 60s.

A shift in the wind back to the north will bring cooler air our way Friday with highs in the low 80s. Friday promises to be mostly sunny. Mostly clear conditions Friday night with low temperatures near 60º.

A look ahead at next week shows cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s most days. The weather will be a little more active next week with several rounds of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The 10 Day Forecast is in the video with this story.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 3, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1887

Lansing Record Low: 32° 1894

Jackson Record High: 99º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 42º 1965

