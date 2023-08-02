Advertise With Us

Consumers Energy closing Townsend, St. Joseph Streets in Lansing for utility repairs

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy will be closing Townsend Street between Hillsdale Street and Saint Joseph Street to thru traffic Wednesday morning with a hard closure at Saint Joseph Street for a utility repair.

Officials said that this work is expected to start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2. The work is expected to be completed Thursday and detours will be posted for drivers.

