Big Ten Considering Expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media sources are reporting Wednesday that the Big Ten Conference has begun exploratory talks with four different PAC 12 Conference schools in the wake of the uncertainties around the West Coast schools. Reportedly the Big Ten is considering adding Oregon and Washington to expand to 18 schools, or also add Cal and Stanford to make it 20. How fast talks expand remains to be seen. Colorado has already left the PAC 12 for the Big Eight and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are all considering their options as well.

