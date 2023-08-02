Another Former Northwestern Player Files Suit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Northwestern football player Ramon Diaz filed a lawsuit against the school Wednesday, alleging he was hazed and mistreated largely because of his race. Diaz was an offensive lineman from 2005-2008. He said the hazing involved mocking him for his Mexican heritage. His lawsuit involves several former assistant coaches besides now departed head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Diaz is the ninth former Northwestern player to sue the school since it fired Fitzgerald on July 10th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.