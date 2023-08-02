Advertise With Us

Another Former Northwestern Player Files Suit

Northwestern Wildcat running back Chad Hanaoka wears the coveted Number 1 jersey. Teammates...
Northwestern Wildcat running back Chad Hanaoka wears the coveted Number 1 jersey. Teammates awarded it to him because of his hard work and determination.(Northwestern University)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Northwestern football player Ramon Diaz filed a lawsuit against the school Wednesday, alleging he was hazed and mistreated largely because of his race. Diaz was an offensive lineman from 2005-2008. He said the hazing involved mocking him for his Mexican heritage. His lawsuit involves several former assistant coaches besides now departed head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Diaz is the ninth former Northwestern player to sue the school since it fired Fitzgerald on July 10th.

