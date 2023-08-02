29th annual JazzFest Michigan kicks off in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday kicks off an appreciation for jazz music.
The 29th annual JazzFest Michigan starts Aug. 2 and will go through Aug. 5
The music will be playing along Turner Street in Old Town.
This year’s JazzFest will feature 30 different performances. Organizers said each artist will have a premiere song ready for their show.
The JazzFest begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
