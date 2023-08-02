Advertise With Us

29th annual JazzFest Michigan kicks off in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday kicks off an appreciation for jazz music.

The 29th annual JazzFest Michigan starts Aug. 2 and will go through Aug. 5

The music will be playing along Turner Street in Old Town.

This year’s JazzFest will feature 30 different performances. Organizers said each artist will have a premiere song ready for their show.

The JazzFest begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

