29th annual JazzFest Michigan kicks off in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday kicks off an appreciation for jazz music.

The 29th annual JazzFest Michigan starts Aug. 2 and will go through Aug. 5

The music will be playing along Turner Street in Old Town.

This year’s JazzFest will feature 30 different performances. Organizers said each artist will have a premiere song ready for their show.

The JazzFest begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.