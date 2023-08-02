2 charged in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with a Lansing shooting that left one man dead.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Kalamazoo Street, near Hosmer and East streets. Police said they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Jose Manuel De Jesus Flores.

Aiden Wilson, 16, was arrested soon after the incident, and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday Bradli Stoutmiles was also arrested.

Wilson and Stoutmiles were charged with thirteen felony counts, including the following:

Open murder

Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death

Assault with intent to murder

Receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle

Fleeing and eluding third offense

Wilson was charged as an adult.

“The decision to charge Mr. Wilson as an adult was made after careful consideration of many factors,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane. “Ultimately due to the nature of this offense and Mr. Wilson’s previous interactions with our court system, I felt it was necessary for community safety and to hold him accountable to charge Mr. Wilson in the adult system. My condolences are with Mr. Flores’s family and friends.”

Both were arraigned in 54A District Court and are being held without bond. A probable cause conference is set for Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

