1 of 3 suspects arrested after allegedly assaulting man in Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the three suspects involved in an assault was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Lansing Township Police initially responded to a shooting to 3326 block of W Michigan Ave—located within a block of the Lansing Township Police Department.

Officers determined on the scene that three suspects and one victim were involved. Officials said no one had been shot.

Once officers arrived at the scene, two suspects fled the area on foot, and one suspect was arrested. One of the suspects who fled was identified as a 35-year-old male, and the other was not identified. The suspect arrested was identified as a 44-year-old male. Both of the identified suspects and the victim are Lansing residents.

It was revealed that the victim was beaten and robbed by all three suspects over an unspecified debt. One of the suspects had a gun and fired one round into the ground near the victim during the incident. The victim stated one of the other suspects had brass knuckles, and one had a metal pipe.

Police recovered a pistol matching the description of the gun used in the incident from the residence’s yard.

A car the suspects arrived at the scene of the incident was impounded and towed from the scene. Two Pit Bull dogs were found in the car and were recovered by Ingham County Animal Control.

The suspect that was arrested is lodged in the Ingham County Jail. Lansing Township Detective Randy Volosky will seek an Assault with Intent to Murder charge from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Volosky at (517) 999-0291 or voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

