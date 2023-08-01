Advertise With Us

Woods added to PGA Tour Role

FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA Tour Monday added Tiger Woods as a sixth player director and made significant changes to its governance structure on Tuesday. The Tour says in a statement that “no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval” of players directors. A group of 41 tour players sent a letter to the Tour on Monday, asking more involvement in decisions shaping its future.

