Woods added to PGA Tour Role

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA Tour Monday added Tiger Woods as a sixth player director and made significant changes to its governance structure on Tuesday. The Tour says in a statement that “no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval” of players directors. A group of 41 tour players sent a letter to the Tour on Monday, asking more involvement in decisions shaping its future.

