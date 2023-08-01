What the Tech: Facebook privacy settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deadline is fast approaching for Facebook users wanting to claim a share of a $725 million settlement.

This settlement is part of a $5 billion fine Meta is ordered to pay by the F.T.C. It’s in response to Facebook sharing the personal data of its users with the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Do you remember that? Back in 2018, many Facebook users shared a quiz called “This is your Digital Life”. Everyone taking the quiz shared their information with Cambridge Analytica. Even if you didn’t take the quiz but your friends did, your information was shared too. Only, Facebook didn’t tell anyone.

That’s why Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress. And it’s why Facebook is required to pay Facebook users $725 million.

If you have, or did have a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to part of the settlement.

You’ll need to submit a claim by going to the website facebookuserprivacysettlement.com If you’ve deleted an account just enter the approximate date you created the account and when you deleted it.

How much can you expect to receive? The amount depends on the number of people who file claims. The more people who sign up, the less your amount will be.

The deadline to join the settlement is August 25th. If you don’t want to join the lawsuit, you don’t have to do anything. In early September, a judge will review the settlement at which time Facebook users who filed claims will find out how much they will receive in the payment.

