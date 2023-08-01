Advertise With Us

What the Tech: Facebook privacy settlement

A deadline is fast approaching for Facebook users wanting to claim a share of a $725 million settlement.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deadline is fast approaching for Facebook users wanting to claim a share of a $725 million settlement.

This settlement is part of a $5 billion fine Meta is ordered to pay by the F.T.C. It’s in response to Facebook sharing the personal data of its users with the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Do you remember that? Back in 2018, many Facebook users shared a quiz called “This is your Digital Life”. Everyone taking the quiz shared their information with Cambridge Analytica. Even if you didn’t take the quiz but your friends did, your information was shared too. Only, Facebook didn’t tell anyone.

That’s why Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress. And it’s why Facebook is required to pay Facebook users $725 million.

If you have, or did have a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to part of the settlement.

You’ll need to submit a claim by going to the website facebookuserprivacysettlement.com If you’ve deleted an account just enter the approximate date you created the account and when you deleted it.

How much can you expect to receive? The amount depends on the number of people who file claims. The more people who sign up, the less your amount will be.

The deadline to join the settlement is August 25th. If you don’t want to join the lawsuit, you don’t have to do anything. In early September, a judge will review the settlement at which time Facebook users who filed claims will find out how much they will receive in the payment.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death
5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

Latest News

On Feb. 13, a Detroit man was killed in the area of Frank Street near Tecumseh Street in Adrian.
2 arrested, charged in Adrian murder investigation
Damonte Latrell Johnson
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison
Federal investigators said 27-year-old Damonte Latrell Johnson, or “Gudda,” was the...
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison
A deadline is fast approaching for Facebook users wanting to claim a share of a $725 million...
What the Tech: Facebook privacy settlement