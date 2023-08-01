WATCH LIVE: Third day of testimony hearing for Oxford HS Shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A hearing resumes Tuesday morning for confessed Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley. The hearing, called a Miller hearing, is being held before sentencing.

WARNING: Many details of the school shooting are being discussed in this hearing, including details from Crumbley’s journal (drawings, profanity), first-hand accounts of the incident, internet searches done leading up to the shooting, and audio recordings of Crumbley himself describing his plans. Additionally, Ethan Crumbley will appear on camera throughout this hearing.

Crumbley, who pled guilty in October, was convicted of 24 felonies. Although he was convicted as an adult and therefore faces mandatory sentences of life in prison, he is now 17 years old and still considered a minor. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that sentencing for minors facing life in prison without the chance for parole must be considered differently than adults.

During the Miller hearing, the judge will consider a number of factors and ultimately decide if the person convicted should be given an opportunity for rehabilitation.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that she agrees it should be “exceedingly rare that a minor be sentenced to life without parole,” but prosecutors believe the evidence shows the Oxford shooter deserves the harshest possible sentence for his crimes.

