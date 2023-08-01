Verlander Returns to Astros

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the trade deadline at 6pm Tuesday, the New York Mets dealt former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros where he previously pitched for six seasons. Verlander, 39, has one year left on his contract for $43 million plus in 2024. Verlander has 250 career victories and joined the Astros late in the 2017 season in a trade from the Tigers. In this deal the Mets get two prospects from Houston.

