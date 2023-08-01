Advertise With Us

Tigers Deal Lorenzen

Detroit Tigers host Los Angeles Angels
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, three hours before the Major League trade deadline, dealt pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies. In return, the Tigers get Taiwanese native infielder Hao-Yu Lee. He is 21 years old and considered the fifth best prospect in the Phillies’ chain. Lorenzen was the Tigers’ representative in the All Star game last month in Seattle. Lorenzen becomes a free agent at season’s end.

