Police searching for man involved in alleged theft of more than $1,500 worth of liquor from Livingston County store

(Green Oak Charter Township Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged theft of more than $1,500 worth of liquor from a Costco store in Livingston County.

Green Oak Charter Township Police Department said about $1,549.93 worth of liquor from the Costco store at 6700 Whitmore Lake Road.

Police said the suspect allegedly loaded the liquor into a cart and pushed it from the store before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810) 231-9626.

