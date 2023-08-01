Police searching for man involved in alleged theft of more than $1,500 worth of liquor from Livingston County store

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged theft of more than $1,500 worth of liquor from a Costco store in Livingston County.

Green Oak Charter Township Police Department said about $1,549.93 worth of liquor from the Costco store at 6700 Whitmore Lake Road.

Police said the suspect allegedly loaded the liquor into a cart and pushed it from the store before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810) 231-9626.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.