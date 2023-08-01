Advertise With Us

Police block off section of W Michigan Ave in Lansing Township

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There is a large police presence on W Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township Tuesday afternoon.

Lansing Township Police blocked off the area near the 3300 block of W Michigan Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

News 10 crew is at the scene and saw a large number of police cars between Stoner Road and Western Avenue on W Michigan Avenue, as well as Lansing Township Fire Department and ambulance.

Officials confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. No further information was given at this time.

News 10 crew at the scene also saw police draw their guns.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more from officials.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death
5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

Latest News

CATA giving free rides to voters for Lansing’s primary election
A quiet but smoky start to August, and a look at today’s stories
Mid-Michigan law enforcement celebrates National Night Out
Ford Lightning electric pick-up trucks are displayed at a dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in...
Ford restarts electric pickup truck factory after retooling to increase output, says orders are up