Police block off section of W Michigan Ave in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There is a large police presence on W Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township Tuesday afternoon.

Lansing Township Police blocked off the area near the 3300 block of W Michigan Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

News 10 crew is at the scene and saw a large number of police cars between Stoner Road and Western Avenue on W Michigan Avenue, as well as Lansing Township Fire Department and ambulance.

Officials confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. No further information was given at this time.

News 10 crew at the scene also saw police draw their guns.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more from officials.

