MSU cancels classes on mass shooting anniversary

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) announced there will be no classes for most students on Feb. 13, 2024.

According to a letter sent by MSU’s Interim President, Teresa Woodruff, the university is planning a remembrance event incorporating input and feedback from the Spartan community.

In addition to classes being canceled on the anniversary of the mass shooting, MSU provided an update on the status of Berkey Hall.

Berkey Hall will have space available for faculty, academic staff, graduate students, and support staff with existing offices starting Fall 2023. Woodruff said students and employees who do not want to reenter the space are not required to do so. They may seek alternative options for the fall through their academic college or unit. Classes are expected to resume in Berkey Hall in the spring following renovations to the building.

There has also been an update on the memorial bring established in honor and remembrance of the lives lost during the mass shooting. The university established a group within MSU’s Public Art on Campus Committee to define an inclusive process for gathering input through the fall semester and gather the feedback for the memorial.

See WILX News 10′s coverage on MSU’s mass shooting.

