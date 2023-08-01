Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Plant this, not that

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’ve made it to August and your plants will still need to stay hydrated in the heat.

Carolyn Miller, with Beal Botanical Garden, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss how the plants in your yard may actually be invasive.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death
5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Plant this, not that
Mid-Michigan Matters: Plant this, not that
Damonte Latrell Johnson
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison
Rachelle and Nicole taste around the menu at Niko's Taverna, however they must complete the...
Taste Testing at Niko's Taverna for Table for 10
Nicole and Rachelle dive into the menu at Niko's Taverna, a Greek resturant that recently...
Exploring the Menu at Niko's Taverna