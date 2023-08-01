Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan law enforcement celebrates National Night Out

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement throughout Mid-Michigan are holding a campaign Tuesday night to bond with the community.

The campaign, “National Night Out,” encourages people and law enforcement to work together to make communities safer.

The East Lansing Police Department is participating in a national campaign that encourages a positive relationship between the community and local law enforcement.

To help celebrate national night out both the East Lansing Police Department and the East Lansing Public Library are hosting an event where families can come out and have some fun.

Kids will be able to tour emergency vehicles, meet police officers, firefighters and even police K-9′s. Parents will get information about neighborhood watch programs.

National night out starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the East Lansing Public Library.

The Jackson Police Department is also participating.

Jackson’s National Night Out event is Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Loomis Park People will be able to meet local police officers and fire fighters. There will also be games, prizes, and local vendors. It is free.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death
5 shootings within 24 hours confirmed in Mid-Michigan
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

Latest News

Ford Lightning electric pick-up trucks are displayed at a dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in...
Ford restarts electric pickup truck factory after retooling to increase output, says orders are up
Police searching for man involved in alleged theft of more than $1,500 worth of liquor from Livingston County store
2 arrested, charged in Adrian murder investigation
WILX Weather Webcast 8/1/2023 Midday
August Begins on a Quiet Note