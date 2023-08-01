Mid-Michigan law enforcement celebrates National Night Out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement throughout Mid-Michigan are holding a campaign Tuesday night to bond with the community.

The campaign, “National Night Out,” encourages people and law enforcement to work together to make communities safer.

The East Lansing Police Department is participating in a national campaign that encourages a positive relationship between the community and local law enforcement.

To help celebrate national night out both the East Lansing Police Department and the East Lansing Public Library are hosting an event where families can come out and have some fun.

Kids will be able to tour emergency vehicles, meet police officers, firefighters and even police K-9′s. Parents will get information about neighborhood watch programs.

National night out starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the East Lansing Public Library.

The Jackson Police Department is also participating.

Jackson’s National Night Out event is Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Loomis Park People will be able to meet local police officers and fire fighters. There will also be games, prizes, and local vendors. It is free.

