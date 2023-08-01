Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency sees improvements post-pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many Michiganders waited months for their unemployment checks. The Unemployment Insurance Agency is under fire for how it handled the pandemic crisis. The agency’s new leader told News 10 Tuesday a new era is here.

“As we think about modernizing the UIA, making it a process that is much more human-centered and friendly,” said Director Julia Dale.

Director Dale said she has been aggressively working to change the way unemployment is handled across the state. She took the role in October 2021 -- right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She found increased claims and fraud, staffing shortages and outdated systems. Dale said she has one goal in mind, fast, fair, and fraud-free services. “A claimant that might call with an issue about their claim, they maybe have an identity issue that they need to validate.”

Erin Taylor used unemployment services when she was laid off from her job as a cashier during the pandemic. “In my opinion, I feel like [the system] needs work.”

An unprecedented time that, Dale said, Michigan’s UIA is still recovering from. “We were forced to deal with 2020 problems with a 2010 system and that just was not going to cut it for the pandemic.”

Taylor said she applied for unemployment multiple times but was turned down. Because of flaws in the old system, she said she struggle to make ends meet.

“With trying to keep up with rent and finding a job and basically, I was struggling and keeping food in my apartment. So, it was incredibly difficult,” said Taylor.

“And we’ve all seen the implications of that. And so, currently, at this time, we are in the process of replacing that entire system – front end and back end,” said Dale. A system that should make sure unemployment claims are processed correctly and promptly.

“Certainly what we saw in the pandemic was that across the country, resources were tapped. And so, again, we are continuing to work to eliminate any backlogs, restore confidence, build up our team, build up our training, take advantage of the time we have to retrain staff.”

Dale said the pandemic changed the way Michigan’s unemployment system tackles fraud. “We have increased our fraud staff, improved our monetary processes, and are going after those bad actors letting them know that Michigan is not the place to come if you’re looking to defraud public monies.”

Dale said other improvements to Michigan’s unemployment agency include community visits so that people without vehicles or computers, or folks who just want to talk with staff can do so. It’s called the Community Connection Program.

