Lugnuts Make Roster Move

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts have added 21 year old infielder Jacob Wilson to their roster. He comes from the Oakland A’s Arizona Complex League. The Lugnuts are finishing a two week road trip with six games this week at Cedar Rapids. They return home for 12 games over two series next Tuesday. The Lugnuts have 27 players on their active roster and six more on the injured list.

