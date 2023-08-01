Lansing School District announces start date of 2023-24 school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staff and students at the Lansing School District now know when their school year will begin.

The district announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that classes will begin Aug. 28.

School officials said they released just the first two months of the upcoming school year, and the rest of the calendar will be released once everything is finalized—the date of that release is unknown.

