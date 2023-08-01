Advertise With Us

Lansing School District announces start date of 2023-24 school year

Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staff and students at the Lansing School District now know when their school year will begin.

Previous story: Parents concerned with Lansing School District’s lack of school calendar, start date

The district announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that classes will begin Aug. 28.

School officials said they released just the first two months of the upcoming school year, and the rest of the calendar will be released once everything is finalized—the date of that release is unknown.

