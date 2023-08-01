Lansing gang leader sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A leader of a violent Lansing gang was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison Tuesday.

Federal investigators said 27-year-old Damonte Latrell Johnson, or “Gudda,” was the self-proclaimed “General” and leader of the gang “Money Bound Mafia,” commonly referred to as “MBM.”

Authorities said MBM is a violent criminal enterprise whose members have been involved in numerous criminal activities across Mid-Michigan, including gun violence, illegal weapons possession and purchase, fraud, nonfatal shootings and homicides.

Johnson was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had pled guilty to the charge in April.

Following his incarceration, Johnson will spend three years on supervised release.

