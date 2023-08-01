Of Huemann Interest: Rising golf star prepares to take on college career at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local top junior amateur golfer is winding up his high school career and getting ready to embark on his college career as a Spartan.

Drew Miller has grown up around East Lansing and has made quite a mark on the local golf scene. He has been making noise around here in the golf world since he was a young lad.

Now age 17, the East Lansing High School senior-to-be is constantly trying to live up to very lofty outside expectations.

“The most pressure I feel is the pressure that I put on myself so no outside force is going to be able to counter that,” Miller said. “I mean, the goals that I want to reach and I set for myself are the most important, so anybody that’s telling me any different. It’s just not going to affect me.

Not much has affected this golfing boy wonder. He committed to play at Michigan State some time ago and will officially sign his letter of intent in November to be a Spartan.

“I’ve always wanted to come here, and I think it’s important to stick to your roots, and there was nothing ever about this place that made me want to leave, and so the opportunity presented itself, and I’m excited to come here,” Miller said. “I always grew up going to the basketball games and the football games, and I don’t think I’ll ever change that.”

And so, as an incoming freshman in 2024, all eyes will be on Drew and, of course, more expectations and more pressure:

“It’s good pressure. It’s not a bad pressure,” Miller said. “If you’re not feeling pressure, then you’re not in it for the right reasons, so that’s what I work for is to get under that pressure and be able to perform.”

He won’t even play golf this spring, his senior season in high school. He plans to graduate in December, travel south to hone his game, and prepare for college golf next fall.

