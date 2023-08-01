Advertise With Us

Former Lion Signs With Colts

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge Wednesday, July 18, 2018 denied a request from the NFL to appoint a special investigator to look into what the league says is extensive fraudulent claims on the $1 billion concussion settlement. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has signed with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Skipper was with the Lions three different occasions, totaling 26 games. He had five starts. Skipper is now 28 years old and is an offensive tackle. He is not guaranteed a roster spot with the Colts, he will have to earn it in training camp.

