Former Lion Signs With Colts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has signed with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Skipper was with the Lions three different occasions, totaling 26 games. He had five starts. Skipper is now 28 years old and is an offensive tackle. He is not guaranteed a roster spot with the Colts, he will have to earn it in training camp.

