Fixing Michigan’s childcare desert: Partnering employer and caretaker

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - As parents head to work, they need somewhere to take their children. However long childcare wait lists in Michigan are leaving employers like Memorial Health Care in Owosso, short-staffed.

“Huge need with their hospital staff, I mean issues with staffing, issues with people being able to come to work and fulfill their shifts. There’s nowhere to put their children,” said Adam Grass, The Memorial Childcare Academy Executive Director.

To address the childcare desert problem, Memorial is opening a new early-learning facility this month. Grass has experience directing a wide variety of childcare centers, and feels confident about this partnership between employer and caretaker. While the inspiration came from their staff, he said the academy is also open to the public.

“So we started putting it out to employees, and the first day we had about 80 sign up. It was that fast,” said Grass.

A big issue childcare facilities are seeing is retaining staff. That’s why Memorial Health Care is paying their teachers roughly double, compared to the industry average.

“Some of the wages that we see in the area are way too low, way too low, and they’re shameful. So we go way above that. For example one of the local school districts in this county, they start their guys at $10.65 you know, and these guys got bachelor’s degrees. Like it’s insane, no way,” said Grass.

Laurie Linscott is the director of the Child Development Laboratories at Michigan State University. She attributes Michigan’s childcare desert to a number of things, including the low wages.

“It would not be unusual for someone in the field of early care and education, to be eligible for food stamps themselves,” said Linscott.

She said they don’t want to raise prices for parents, but something needs to be done to keep caretakers in the field.

“So, I think really what we’re doing is a model for not only us here in Shiawassee County, but something that could be spread out across the state,” said Grass.

He hopes to involve more employers with childcare, to help keep parents in the workplace.

Memorial Child Care Academy is scheduled to open Aug. 14. However, it is already experiencing wait lists for young age groups. They suggest you look to join a waitlist as soon as you know you’re expecting.

