First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The smoke aloft was holding tight across the area Tuesday, but a shift in the wind today should gradually thin the wildfire smoke over the area. Most of today expect partly cloudy skies and it will be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies we drop back to the low 60s.

Thursday plan on mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s and the humidity will be a touch higher Thursday. It is a close call with a few showers and thunderstorms, but it appears that most of the activity Thursday should be just off to our north, but still a small chance of rain is in the forecast. Any showers should move out Thursday night.

Friday and Saturday both promise to be dry days with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be near 80º. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 2, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 40° 1927

Jackson Record High: 102º 1964

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927

