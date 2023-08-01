Advertise With Us

FBI, Grand Rapids police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Tiffany Johnson
Tiffany Johnson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Grand Rapids.

According to authorities, Tiffany Johnson was last seen July 24, 2023.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Tiffany Johnson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400.

