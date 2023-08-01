FBI, Grand Rapids police seek missing 15-year-old girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Grand Rapids.

According to authorities, Tiffany Johnson was last seen July 24, 2023.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Tiffany Johnson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.