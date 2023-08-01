Charlotte City Manager resigns - What happens next?

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Charlotte is looking for a new city manager.

The City Council called a special meeting Monday night to accept the resignation of Erin LaPere, who is leaving the city without a city manager.

Mayor Michael Armitage said she had taken an opportunity with another municipality. LaPere’s resignation comes only two years after she accepted the job.

The Charlotte City Council is planning to form an ad-hoc committee to recruit candidates for a replacement. The City Council will work alongside an outside firm to narrow a list down.

One City Council member believes Charlotte can handle the hiring without help.

“Do we really need to reinvent the wheel and recruit when we went through all this already, 2 years and paid $18,500 for it?” asked Joseph Chin.

The City Council said the recruitment process will be long because it will take time to hire the right candidate. LaPere agrees.

“I would say even if you had a job posted today, you’re going want to have it up for 3-4 weeks, at least 2 rounds of interviews,” LaPere said. “And when that person is selected, they’re going to have a 3-4 week time frame that they have to give their current employer. So honestly, 90 days plus is what you should plan on.”

LaPere has not yet said where she is going.

Since only one current City Council member will remain after the November election, they decided to postpone the search so the new City Council Members can have a say.

LaPere’s last day will be August 22.

