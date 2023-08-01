Cedar Point reveals worlds tallest, fastest triple-launch coaster replacing Top Thrill Dragster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WILX) - Cedar Point unveiled a new roller coaster early Tuesday morning.

Cedar Point said the new ride, “Top Thrill 2,″ will be the tallest and fastest triple-launch coaster in the world.

The ride will include two towers rising 420 feet in the air reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

Introducing Top Thrill 2, the world’s TALLEST and FASTEST triple-launch strata coaster - coming in 2024!



The ride will replace Top Thrill Dragster, which has since been retired after a piece of the coaster flew off and hit a Michigan woman in the head.

The ride will debut in 2024.

