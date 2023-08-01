CATA giving free rides to voters for Lansing’s primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be offering free rides to the polls for Lansing’s primary election.

Lansing’s primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Voters can tell the bus driver that they are traveling to or from the polling center to board for free.

Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Same-day rides are unavailable for these services. CATA also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked by Aug. 7. Rides can be arranged by calling 517-394-2282.

Contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000 for more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.