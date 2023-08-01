Advertise With Us

August is Wellness Month

Nicole and Rachelle celebrate National Wellness Month and challenge you to setting new goals!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today is August 1st and it marks the beginning of wellness month.

Wellness is not just what you see on the outside, but what you feel on the inside.

From self-care, daily routine tips and new forms of exercise, Studio 10 is embarking on a new wellness challenge and we want you to join us!

Download the calendar below and keep Studio 10 updated as you make your way through the month!

