Another Big Golf Win For August Meekhoff

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a big summer for Michigan State varsity member August Meekhoff. After winning the Michigan Amateur championship in June, Meekhoff Tuesday won the 102nd Golf Association of Michigan title at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor. He fired rounds of 74-66-66 to win by two shots. Caleb Bond of Williamston finished third, three shots back.

