Adrian police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of attacking 2 with machete
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lenawee County are looking for a man who reportedly attacked two people with a machete in Adrian.
According to authorities, the incident happened in the early morning of July 29 just off North Main Street, between Mill and Albert streets.
Police believe 41-year-old Jonathan Andrew Gregory entered a homeless camp, started an argument and attacked a woman with a machete when he was asked to leave. He also reportedly attacked a man who came to defend the woman.
Police said the two victims were hospitalized with severe cuts to their arms and hands.
The Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a four-count felony warrant Tuesday for Gregory - two counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police said he has not been taken into custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Gregory stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown eyes and has either short hair or a shaved head. Police said he used to be a resident of Tecumseh, but is currently homeless.
Anyone who sees Jonathan Andrew Gregory is urged to call 911 or the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808.
