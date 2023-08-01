2 arrested, charged in Adrian murder investigation

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Two men were arrested and charged for an alleged murder that took place in Adrian back in Feb. 2023.

On Feb. 13, 27-year-old Jonathon Marquise Simmons, from Detroit, was killed in the area of Frank Street near Tecumseh Street in Adrian.

47-year-old Kenyatto Silvertooth, from Detroit, and 18-year-old Gage Winsett, from Adrian, were arrested, and each were charged with one count of the following:

Open murder

Firearms—Discharge from vehicle causing death

Felony firearms

Both are being held without bond at the Lenawee County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.