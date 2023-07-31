Yardsalepalooza fills with over 100 shops in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It was Yardsalepalooza in Jackson County as hundreds of ‘For Sale’ signs lined the Commonwealth Commerce Center for the community to look and shop.

120-yard sales packed the large parking lot of the location. People shopped for tools, books, toys, clothing, jewelry, plants, sports memorabilia, and furniture.

Yardsalepalooza owner James Seagraves said the fun part about going to a yard sale is the mystery behind what people may find.

“The uniqueness of this sale is that it’s like if you are driving down the road and you see a yard sale. You don’t know whose house it is. You don’t know what they’re selling,” said Seagraves. “That’s kind of the experience here because people are legitimately bringing their yard sales to this show with different vendors every time.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.