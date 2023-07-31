Advertise With Us

Sunshine and low humidity today, plus today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the final day of July and we exit the month on a very pleasant note! First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look ahead at your First Alert Forecast, and shares the next chance for rain. Plus, Nicole Buchmann has what you can expect on Studio 10, and Taylor Gattoni has a preview of First at 4 and our 90 minutes of news on News 10+.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 31, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1917
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1918
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1917
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1918

