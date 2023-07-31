Sparrow Health employees honored for compassion for granting dying patient’s wish

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health honored several employees Monday for going above and beyond to show compassion for a man nearing the end of his life.

Officials with Sparrow said the patient, while on a ventilator, wrote a note that said he wanted to go outside one last time before he died.

A team of nurses honored his wishes and took him to the helipad for about 45 minutes, so he could have his wish fulfilled.

Nick Stedtefeld, Erin Muller, Jenny Fry and Wade Stacey were honored with Sparrow’s Starfish Award, which celebrates caregivers who provide compassionate, skillful and extraordinary care.

