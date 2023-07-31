Advertise With Us

Sparrow Health employees honored for compassion for granting dying patient’s wish

Sparrow Health honored several employees Monday for going above and beyond to show compassion for a man nearing the end of his life.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health honored several employees Monday for going above and beyond to show compassion for a man nearing the end of his life.

Officials with Sparrow said the patient, while on a ventilator, wrote a note that said he wanted to go outside one last time before he died.

A team of nurses honored his wishes and took him to the helipad for about 45 minutes, so he could have his wish fulfilled.

Nick Stedtefeld, Erin Muller, Jenny Fry and Wade Stacey were honored with Sparrow’s Starfish Award, which celebrates caregivers who provide compassionate, skillful and extraordinary care.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing
One person injured in drive-by shooting in Lansing
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death

Latest News

Mid-Michigan schools show off robotic creations at Mason High School
Mid-Michigan schools show off robotic creations at Mason High School
Mid-Michigan schools show off robotic creations at Mason High School
Mid-Michigan schools show off robotic creations at Mason High School
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan Capitol Building prepares for no-weapons policy
If everything goes as planned, officials at the State Capitol hope to have the no-gun policy in...
Michigan Capitol Building prepares for no-weapons policy