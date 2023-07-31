Advertise With Us

SB US-127 after I-496 closed due to crash

(TPD)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - SB US-127 after after I-496 is closed Monday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash just before 8 a.m. on July 31.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Stay up to date with the traffic but using News 10′s live traffic map.

