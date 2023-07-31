Questions About Revitalization on Lansing’s East Side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An economic head-scratcher on Lansing’s East Side, the closure of Tannin Italian Restaurant. The going-out-of-business announcement has come as a shock to some because Michigan Avenue has been targeted as a revitalization work in progress.

Tannin’s Owner took to Facebook to announce it would be closing its door in less than a week. Dozens of Tannin Eatery customers have been sharing their love for the Italian restaurant on social media. One comment said Tannin is an important part of the Eastside neighborhood; another shared their confusion about why non-chain restaurants in Lansing keep closing. Alan Coe, co-owner of Triple Goddess Bookstore, sits across the street from Tannin and shares how he’s seen the area through every change.

“I grew up around here so I am pretty familiar with all of the changes that have been happening over the last few decades... (How do you feel about them?) I’m fine with it, I’ve seen a lot of change around here. Not to say, all change is great but it does sometimes just bring a new set of problems.”

Some of those problems are out of business owners’ hands... According to Ryan Kost the Lansing city council member for the city’s Eastside...

“I do think however, some of the reasons why businesses struggle is the condition of the road, the lack of parking and the sidewalk conditions -- which are in some places inaccessible for people in wheelchairs.”

The City of Lansing announced earlier this month that it would begin construction on Michigan Avenue late this year to fix the roads, sidewalks, and upgrade traffic lights among other upgrades.

“Michigan Avenue is the avenue of Michigan. It leads to the state capitol... this should be our most beautiful corridor,” says Council Member Kost.

One of Tannin’s neighbors, The People’s Kitchen, says the Eastside just won’t be the same...

“The restaurant community, independent restaurants in particular, we’re a tight-knit community and to see one of our own close their doors... it’s terribly sad.”, says General Manager Douglas Mulkey.

