Potter Park Zoo undergoing changes during asphalt replacement project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, some changes are coming to Potter Park Zoo.

The zoo is starting a massive construction project on July 31 to replace its paths inside the park.

Officials said these improvements enhance the visitor experience, improve public safety and ensure accessibility within the zoo grounds.

This asphalt replacement project will occur in three phases and phase one starts Monday.

Due to the construction, the zoo will use a different admissions gate. Officials said flags, banners and volunteers will point people in the right direction.

Starting Monday, certain animals, including the Arctic fox and the tufted deer, will be put away during this time.

Visit Potter Park Zoo’s website for more information.

