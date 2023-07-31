Advertise With Us

Potter Park Zoo undergoing changes during asphalt replacement project

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, some changes are coming to Potter Park Zoo.

The zoo is starting a massive construction project on July 31 to replace its paths inside the park.

Officials said these improvements enhance the visitor experience, improve public safety and ensure accessibility within the zoo grounds.

This asphalt replacement project will occur in three phases and phase one starts Monday.

Due to the construction, the zoo will use a different admissions gate. Officials said flags, banners and volunteers will point people in the right direction.

Starting Monday, certain animals, including the Arctic fox and the tufted deer, will be put away during this time.

Visit Potter Park Zoo’s website for more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
One person injured in drive-by shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing
One person injured after bicycle versus car crash in Charlotte

Latest News

Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks
WILX Weather Webcast 7/31/2023 Midday
Pleasant Week Ahead to Begin August
Charlotte’s City Manager resigning
Lansing man to be sentenced for shooting, killing 16-year-old in 2021