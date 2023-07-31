Nuts, Bolts, Thingamajigs Summer Camp kicks off at Jackson College

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the first day of the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Summer Camp at Jackson College.

Jackson College is offering a manufacturing camp for some middle school students. It’s a week-long camp that starts Monday, where students can see firsthand how high tech is used in careers that don’t require a college degree.

In the camp, students will run milling, fabrication and welding machines, hand tools, and power equipment.

There is only room for 11 lucky students, and they will be working at the Jackson College Steam Factory.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.