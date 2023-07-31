Advertise With Us

Nuts, Bolts, Thingamajigs Summer Camp kicks off at Jackson College

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the first day of the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Summer Camp at Jackson College.

Jackson College is offering a manufacturing camp for some middle school students. It’s a week-long camp that starts Monday, where students can see firsthand how high tech is used in careers that don’t require a college degree.

In the camp, students will run milling, fabrication and welding machines, hand tools, and power equipment.

There is only room for 11 lucky students, and they will be working at the Jackson College Steam Factory.

