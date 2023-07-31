Mid-Michigan schools show off robotic creations at Mason High School

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It was a meeting of the minds and the robots Monday afternoon at Mason High School.

Several schools showed off their creations for the Mid Michigan Robotics Exhibition. Among them included schools from Waverly, Holt, Leslie, Mason and Laingsburg.

The Capital Area Manufacturing Council hosted the event.

“I’m always excited to see what the kids are doing. They are so creative and they are so full of enthusiasm, so each robot is different, but they all have the same objective, they’re all supposed to be doing the same thing but it’s very interesting from school to school how the robots vary,” said Cindy Kangas, with the Capital Area Manufacturing Council. “The amount of creativity these kids have is just amazing.”

Kangas said she hopes the students will consider manufacturing as a career and use their robotic skills in the workplace.

