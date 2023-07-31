Mid-Michigan Matters: MSP Safety Day
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is hosting a free event on Tuesday.
Lt. Rene Gonzalez, with Michigan State Police, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the annual MSP Safety Day and what you can take away from the more than 40 safety stations.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.