Mid-Michigan Matters: MSP Safety Day

Michigan State Police is hosting a free event on Tuesday.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is hosting a free event on Tuesday.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez, with Michigan State Police, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the annual MSP Safety Day and what you can take away from the more than 40 safety stations.

