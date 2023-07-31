Michigan State Police: Scammer posing as Public Defenders Office demanding money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A scammer is posing as a member of the Public Defenders Office asking for bond money.

Michigan State Police said the scammer targets elderly people advising their grandchildren needs bond money.

Authorities said police, prosecutors or public defenders will never ask for money over the phone for any bond payment.

Anyone who receives a call like this, gather more information and tell them you will call them back.

“You can always verify the information,” said Michigan State Police. “Even call that family member to see if they truly are in need.”

