Advertise With Us

Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks

The Michigan Supreme Court is out with a decision that provides critical relief for thousands of people who were badly injured in car wrecks
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into...
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into his wheelchair on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. He was in danger of losing his 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades, but major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. It is a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)
By ED WHITE
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — People who were catastrophically injured in car wrecks before the summer of 2019 can continue to bill insurance companies for ongoing care, the Michigan Supreme Court said Monday in a decision that provides critical relief for thousands of people.

For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to lifetime payment for “all reasonable charges” related to care and rehabilitation. But a new state law set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.

Suddenly, benefits were at risk for roughly 18,000 people.

In a 5-2 opinion, the Supreme Court said a “vested contractual right” to ongoing benefits “cannot be stripped away or diminished,” especially when lawmakers failed to declare an intent to do so when they changed the law.

In an effort to lower Michigan’s insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019.

FILE - Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov plays Uno with health care provider...
FILE - Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov plays Uno with health care provider Angela Martin on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. He was in danger of losing his 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades, but major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. It is a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
One person injured in drive-by shooting in Lansing
1 dead in shooting on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing
One person injured after bicycle versus car crash in Charlotte

Latest News

Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical
Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student
Detroit Lions
Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’s ‘all for’ signing Teddy Bridgewater to add depth at QB
Michigan Supreme Court expands parental rights in former same-sex relationships