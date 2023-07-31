Advertise With Us

Michigan Capitol Building prepares for no-weapons policy

If everything goes as planned, officials at the State Capitol hope to have the no-gun policy in place the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 5.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Capitol in Lansing will soon have a no-weapons policy go into effect.

Starting in early August, crews will install gun-detecting devices at all entrances.

”We’ll start the testing and training of these systems immediately and have training available on August 10th to all House, Senate and Michigan State Police and RR staff,” said Rob Blackshaw, with the Michigan Capitol Commission. “Then we’re going to spend the rest of the month of August perfecting how they’re used, working through the kinks in the system, and really giving them a true test of what their capabilities are or not.”

If everything goes as planned, officials at the State Capitol hope to have the no-gun policy in place the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 5, which is the day lawmakers return and school tours resume.

