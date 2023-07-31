Advertise With Us

Meridian Township police seeks man wanted on ‘multiple warrants’

Brent Lee McPhall
Brent Lee McPhall(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted on multiple warrants.

According to authorities, Brent Lee McPhall is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township and warrants from other jurisdictions.

Police described McPhall as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website.

