Meridian Township police seeks man wanted on ‘multiple warrants’

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted on multiple warrants.

According to authorities, Brent Lee McPhall is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township and warrants from other jurisdictions.

Police described McPhall as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website.

